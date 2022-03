Abandoning buildings on fire and carrying plastic bags, people took the only escape route out of the town with their children and pets in the attempt to reach bus and vehicles that would take them to safety.

Irpin is around 16 miles northwest of Kyiv.

Kyiv renewed its call for the West to toughen sanctions beyond an existing effort to isolate Russia economically, and to deliver more weapons to repel the invasion. Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation."