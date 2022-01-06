Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Kazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters

01/06/2022
Protests erupt after fuel price rise in Almaty

ALMATY (Reuters) -Troops and protesters clashed in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty on Thursday, with police saying tens of rioters had been "eliminated" as they tried to storm their offices.

Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops entered the main square of Almaty on Thursday morning where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene.

Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses, but the situation in the square had calmed down since then.

Around Kazakhstan, protests initially sparked by a fuel price rise killed eight police and national guard troops on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting Kazakh president to appeal for help from a Russia-led security alliance, which offered to send peacekeeping forces.

State television reported on Thursday that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had decided to suspend work of banks in the country for the safety of their workers. The Internet in the country is mostly down.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Pavel Mikheyev, Olzhas Auyezov and Polina DevittWriting by Maxim Rodionov and Polina DevittEditing by Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral