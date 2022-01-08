Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason

01/08/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nur-Sultan amid tightened security following mass protests in Kazakhstan

ALMATY (Reuters) - Authorities in Kazakhstan have detained Karim Massimov, the former head of the national security committee, on suspicion of treason, the security committee said on Saturday.

Massimov, who was fired this week as protests raged across the Central Asian country, was detained along with several other officials, the National Security Committee said in a statement. It did not name them or provide further details.

Reuters was unable immediately to contact Massimov.

Dozens have died and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence experienced by the former Soviet republic in 30 years of independence.

After several days of violence, security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city by Friday. The Russian-backed president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/kazakh-president-says-constitutional-order-has-mostly-been-restored-2022-01-07 to put down a countrywide uprising.

At Tokayev's invitation, a Russia-led military alliance has been deployed at a time of high tension in East-West relations. Russia and the United States are gearing up for talks next week on the Ukraine crisis.

Massimov is widely viewed as a close ally of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. He has twice been prime minister and has also served as head of the presidential administration under Nazarbayev.

Nazarbayev, 81, was the longest-serving ruler of an ex-Soviet state until he turned over the presidency to Tokayev in 2019. His family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the purpose-built capital that bears his name.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Robin Paxton; Editing by Lincoln Feast and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01/07Financials Up As Weak Jobs Report Spurs Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
01/07Russia is 'gaslighting' over Ukraine conflict -Blinken
RE
01/07Blinken says solidarity with Kyiv prevails in NATO- Ukrainian minister
RE
01/07GLOBAL LNG-Asian prices edge up as European gas rises again
RE
01/07ANALYSIS-BAD TIMING : Kazakhstan intervention presents unwelcome distraction for Putin
RE
01/07EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Edge Lower -2-
DJ
01/07Stocks, Russian rouble, Kazakh bonds rise
RE
01/07Kazakh president says he has given orders to shoot to kill 'terrorists'
RE
01/07Kazakh president says he has given orders to shoot to kill "terrorists"
RE
01/07Gas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline for 18th day, volume eases
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral