Kazakhstan: 'strategic facilities' now under guard

Dozens of people have been killed, thousands detained and public buildings have been torched across the Central Asia country in the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders to end unrest he has blamed on what he terms 'bandits' and 'terrorists'.

At Tokayev's invitation, the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) sent troops to restore order, an intervention that comes at a time of high tension in Russia-U.S. relations ahead of new talks on the Ukraine crisis.

"A number of strategic facilities have been transferred under the protection of the united peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO member states," the presidential office said in a statement on Sunday (January 9) detailing a security briefing chaired by Tokayev.

It did not identify the facilities.