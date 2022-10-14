Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:30 2022-10-14 am EDT
63.0350 RUB   -1.43%
07:44aGoodfood To Focus On Weekly Meal Plans After Strategic Review
MT
07:41aSiemens Energy sells majority stake in Russia-based joint venture
RE
07:37aIMF plugs financing gaps as riskier emerging markets face squeeze
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Kherson plan is for 'deportation', not 'evacuation - Ukrainian official

10/14/2022 | 07:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kherson region during Ukraine-Russia conflict

KYIV (Reuters) -Calls by a Russian-installed official for residents to flee the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and go to Russia amount to "deportation", a Ukrainian regional official said on Friday.

Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed head of the region by Moscow after Russian forces seized it early in the war in Ukraine, publicly asked for government help on Thursday in moving civilians out.

Saldo made his appeal following advances by Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine.

"We understand that there can be no evacuation, this is nothing more than deportation that Saldo calls for," Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson's regional council, told a briefing.

"This 'evacuation' announced by Saldo is an evacuation for collaborators and traitors in the region... they want to take these collaborators to Russia," Khlan said.

Most of the Kherson region was seized in the first days of Russia's invasion as it sent in troops from adjoining Crimea.

It is one of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia proclaimed as its own last month in a move overwhelmingly condemned by Kyiv and by the U.N. General Assembly.

"The occupiers understand that they will not be able to hold on for long, especially on the right bank (of the Dnipro River) and in the city of Kherson," Khlan said.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:44aGoodfood To Focus On Weekly Meal Plans After Strategic Review
MT
07:41aSiemens Energy sells majority stake in Russia-based joint venture
RE
07:37aIMF plugs financing gaps as riskier emerging markets face squeeze
RE
07:20aKherson plan is for 'deportation', not 'evacuation - Ukrainian official
RE
07:04aAluminium falters as rising inventories highlight weak fundamentals
RE
06:54aWells Fargo profit falls on sales scandal costs, higher reserves
RE
06:48aItaly's Chamber of Deputies picks pro-Russian Fontana as speaker
RE
06:26aBelarus in state of heightened terrorism alert - Lukashenko
RE
06:19aCommerzbank Sees Little Further Downside Potential in Crude Oil Prices
MT
06:15aIndia pushes oil refiners to diversify after surprise OPEC+ cuts
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish