Kherson removes pro-Russia signs, puts up pro-Ukrainian ones

In their place are placards featuring simple slogans like "Kherson - hero city" and "Compatriots, you are free" printed on a yellow background.

"The moment our soldiers entered, these posters were printed and handed over to us," local Ukrainian government spokesperson Antonina Dobrozhenska said on Tuesday as workers stripped off pro-Russian propaganda from a billboard behind her.

Russian forces covered the city with posters during the near nine-month occupation. Some bore the slogan "The future lies with Russia!"

