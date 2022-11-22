Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:20 2022-11-22 pm EST
60.6500 RUB   +0.15%
04:22pKherson removes pro-Russia signs, puts up pro-Ukrainian ones
RE
03:49pGlobal Economy Seen Slowing Further in 2023 Amid 'Serious Headwinds' From Russia-Ukraine War, OECD Says
MT
03:29pPutin unveils Fidel Castro monument in Moscow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Kherson removes pro-Russia signs, puts up pro-Ukrainian ones

11/22/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Russia's military retreat from Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Now that pro-Moscow forces have abandoned the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, workers are tearing down posters expressing love for Russia and the benefits of receiving Russian passports and pensions.

In their place are placards featuring simple slogans like "Kherson - hero city" and "Compatriots, you are free" printed on a yellow background.

"The moment our soldiers entered, these posters were printed and handed over to us," local Ukrainian government spokesperson Antonina Dobrozhenska said on Tuesday as workers stripped off pro-Russian propaganda from a billboard behind her.

Russian forces covered the city with posters during the near nine-month occupation. Some bore the slogan "The future lies with Russia!"

(Reporting by Joseph Campbell and Felix Hoske; Editing by David Ljunggren and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
