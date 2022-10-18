Kremlin: Nord Stream probe is set up to falsely blame Russia

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday
that the investigations into blasts that damaged the Nord Stream
gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea appeared to have been set up
with the intention of falsely blaming Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "elementary logic"
showed the pipeline damage was a blow to Russia's interests. He
said the investigation was being conducted "secretively" and
without Moscow's involvement.
Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four
holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
"The main thing is that the way it looks in public,
according to statements we are hearing from Germany, from
France, and from Denmark: this investigation was set up
inherently to put the blame on Russia," he said.
The damage to the pipelines has become a major flashpoint in
the crisis over Ukraine.
Four of three pipelines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2,
the largest routes for the Russian gas to Europe, were ruptured
in the Baltic Sea last month. Moscow said the United States was
beneficiary from the accidents, while Washington has denied any
involvement.
A preliminary
investigation
of damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish
part of the Baltic Sea showed that the leaks were caused by
"powerful explosions", Copenhagen Police said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last
week that Russia needed
permission
for its vessels to conduct investigations into explosions
that damaged Nord Stream pipelines.
(Reporting by Dmitry Antonv; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Guy Faulconbridge)