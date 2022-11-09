Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:41 2022-11-09 am EST
60.0500 RUB   +0.76%
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
RE
04:11aSpain's Iberdrola to invest $47 billion in energy transition in 2023-25
RE
04:09aSwiss group wants referendum to solidify country's neutrality
RE
News 
Most relevant

Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media

11/09/2022 | 04:46am EST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Samarkand

(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. midterm elections would not improve the "bad" relations between Moscow and Washington, as it dismissed allegations Russia was meddling in the U.S. vote, Russian state media reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters it was too early to talk about a dialogue with the United States on extending the New START nuclear arms treaty.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish