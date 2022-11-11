Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:21 2022-11-11 am EST
60.2000 RUB   +0.75%
04:38aRussian Telecoms Group Tele2 Initiates Legal Action Against Ericsson for Undelivered Equipment
MT
04:33aKremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal
RE
04:29aEuro zone yields edge higher after plunging on U.S. inflation
RE
Kremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal

11/11/2022 | 04:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul

(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that work was underway to address a number of Russian concerns regarding the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to expire on Nov. 19.

Speaking as delegates from Russia and the United Nations were due to meet in Geneva to discuss a possible extension to the deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was a "reciprocal understanding" about Russia's calls for the West to remove "obstacles" to its own fertilisers and grain exports.

"Negotiations and contacts are continuing," Peskov told reporters.

"It is necessary to resolve a number of issues related to a well-known part of the so-called grain deal that concern us. Here there is mutual understanding on the part of our counterparts in the United Nations, so work is underway."

Russia's agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western sanctions, but Moscow says blocks on Russia's payments, logistics and insurance industries were a "barrier" to Russia being able to export its own grains and fertilisers.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
