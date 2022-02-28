Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Kremlin hopes talks with Ukraine will start imminently, won't comment on their aim

02/28/2022 | 05:04am EST
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Russian regular forces enter Mykolaivka amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk Region

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said it hoped talks with the Ukrainian side would start imminently, but declined to comment on Moscow's aim in negotiations, as Russian invasion forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia regretted that talks had not started a day earlier. Russian forces ran into stiff resistance elsewhere in Ukraine as Moscow's diplomatic and economic isolation deepened.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow)


© Reuters 2022
