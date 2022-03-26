Kremlin says Biden's Putin comments limit prospects of mending ties -TASS

March 26 (Reuters) - New comments by U.S. President Joe
Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin narrow the
prospects for mending ties between the two countries, TASS news
agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Saturday.
Biden referred to Putin as a "butcher" during a visit to
NATO ally Poland and said he was not sure Russia was changing
its strategy in Ukraine, despite getting bogged down in some
areas.
Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what he
calls a "special military operation".
Moscow denies targeting civilians.
