Kremlin says Biden's Putin comments limit prospects of mending ties -TASS

03/26/2022 | 11:40am EDT
March 26 (Reuters) - New comments by U.S. President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin narrow the prospects for mending ties between the two countries, TASS news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Saturday.

Biden referred to Putin as a "butcher" during a visit to NATO ally Poland and said he was not sure Russia was changing its strategy in Ukraine, despite getting bogged down in some areas.

Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what he calls a "special military operation".

Moscow denies targeting civilians. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
