  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:52 2022-12-29 am EST
71.4000 RUB   -0.49%
05:58aKremlin says it is concerned about Karabakh blockade after Armenian criticism
RE
05:54aBulgaria summons Russian envoy over Bellingcat journalist Grozev
RE
05:51aEM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
RE
Kremlin says it is concerned about Karabakh blockade after Armenian criticism

12/29/2022 | 05:58am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday Russia was concerned about tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a blockade of the road linking breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and would keep trying to mediate, after Armenia's leader criticised Russia's stance.

In response to a question from reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We are concerned about the tension that has arisen around the Lachin corridor, and the Russian side will continue its efforts, both in contacts with Yerevan and in contacts with Baku."

The corridor, which allows supplies from Armenia to reach the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who control the mountainous region, has been policed by Russian peacekeepers since 2020.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but its inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenian and it broke away from Baku's control in a war in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as the Soviet Union was disintegrating.

In 2020, Azerbaijan retook territory in and around the enclave after a second war that ended in a Russian-brokered ceasefire, and peacekeepers deployed along the Lachin corridor, which became the only route into and out of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists have blockaded the road since Dec. 12. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities say food, medicine and fuel are running short in the enclave.

The Armenian news site Hetq had on Thursday quoted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying that Russian peacekeepers had not fulfilled their obligations under the 2020 ceasefire.

Pashinyan was quoted as accusing the Russian forces of "becoming a silent witness to the depopulation of Nagorno-Karabakh".

Pashinyan said that if the Russian troops were unable to ensure stability and security in Nagorno-Karabakh, they should make way for a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Lachin corridor at an informal meeting in St Petersburg on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish