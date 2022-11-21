Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:18 2022-11-21 am EST
59.5500 RUB   -0.50%
Kremlin says it will bring to justice those responsible for alleged execution of surrendered Russian soldiers

11/21/2022 | 05:18am EST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Samarkand

(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime.

Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of executing more than 10 Russian POWs, citing a video circulating on Russian social media.

"There is no doubt that Russia itself will be looking for the perpetrators of this crime. They must be found and punished," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that Kyiv would investigate the video but that it was "very unlikely" it showed what Moscow claimed.

A spokesperson for the U.N. Human Rights Office told Reuters it was looking into the footage and called for allegations to be investigated promptly and in full.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
