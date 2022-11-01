Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:09 2022-11-01 am EDT
61.3500 RUB   +0.57%
07:17aKremlin says it will not issue a decree ending Russian mobilisation
RE
07:06aKremlin: No decree needed to end 'partial mobilisation'
RE
06:29aJapan asks households, companies to conserve electricity during winter
RE
Kremlin says it will not issue a decree ending Russian mobilisation

11/01/2022 | 07:17am EDT
Chairperson of Federation Council's committee on constitutional legislation Klishas waits before address of President Putin in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia does not need a presidential decree to formalise the completion of a partial mobilisation of reservists to fight in Ukraine, and none will be issued, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin declared Russia's first call-up since World War Two on Sept. 21, after a series of military defeats. The announcement triggered an exodus of draft-age men, with hundreds of thousands heading for countries including Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan, while more than 2,000 people were detained at anti-mobilisation protests.

Russia had already said it had recruited the 300,000 reservists it needed in just over a month, and that no more were required.

But the Kremlin's refusal to issue a formal decree ending recruitment may increase concern among Russians that the mobilisations could still be restarted.

Putin had said on Monday he would consult with legal experts to see if a new presidential order was necessary.

"A decree is not needed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Presidential Administration's legal department has reached its conclusion ... partial mobilisation has been completed. The relevant telegrams were sent from the Defence Ministry to military enlistment offices to end the despatch of draft papers."

The part of Putin's mobilisation decree outlining how many would be called up was classified and never made public, adding to fears that the enlistment campaign could resume.

But Peskov said this was untrue.

"Included [in the decree] was a certain number: up to 300,000 people. Accordingly, this decree has been executed."

Asked if the original decree remained in force, he said "No".

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 87,000 of the 300,000 mobilised soldiers had already been deployed to the conflict zone.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Jake Cordell; Editing by Kevin LiffeyEditing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
