  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:17 2022-12-21 am EST
Kremlin says no chance of Ukraine talks as Zelenskiy travels to Washington

12/21/2022 | 04:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Samarkand

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said that nothing good would come from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's trip to Washington on Wednesday and that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict - something which could backfire on Kyiv, he warned.

"The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said.

Zelenskiy was due to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders on Wednesday in his first foreign trip since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into his country on Feb. 24.

Asked whether Moscow had any expectations that something positive could come from Zelenskiy's trip, Peskov answered: "No".

During his visit, the United States is also set to approve the delivery of advanced Patriot missile systems to Ukraine as part of the latest multi-billion dollar package of military support for Kyiv.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
