Kremlin says talks with Ukraine continue, no deal yet

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg,

LONDON (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

"Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening."

Asked about a Financial Times report that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan, Peskov said: "It is not right - there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect."

The Kremlin, he said, would announce progress when there was progress to report. "Address all other questions to the Financial Times though," Peskov quipped.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. President Joe Biden's claim that President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal was unacceptable and that the United States had no right to lecture Russia after its involvement in so many conflicts.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2022
