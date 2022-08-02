Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:47 2022-08-02 am EDT
59.9500 RUB   -1.32%
Kremlin to U.S.: 'megaphone diplomacy' won't work on Griner swap

08/02/2022 | 06:54am EDT
Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

(Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that any talks on a possible prisoner exchange involving U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner needed to be discreet and that "megaphone diplomacy" would not achieve results.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington has made a "substantial offer" to Moscow to release American citizens held in Russia. A source said that the United States was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."

(This story fixes typo in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:54aKREMLIN TO U.S. : 'megaphone diplomacy' won't work on Griner swap
RE
06:52aKKR profit falls 9% on lower deal fees
RE
06:39aCrude Oil Prices Slump on Poor Economic Data, Easing Supply Disruptions, ANZ Bank Says
MT
06:31aING Comments on The Euro
MT
06:29aNorway paint maker Jotun exits Russia
RE
06:27aCrude Oil Prices Under Pressure on Expected Supply Recovery, Notes Sustained Backwardat..
MT
05:55aOPEC+ May Approve Small Output Hike, Anchored by Saudi Arabia, European Demand, RBC Cap..
MT
05:46aUK energy price cap seen above 3,000 pounds until 2024 - analysts
RE
05:44aAustria's RBI sees big profit gains in Russia and Belarus
RE
05:35aNurminen Logistics Cuts Nine Jobs In Finnish Sites In Cost-reduction Move
MT
More news
