Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:52 2022-10-12 pm EDT
64.2062 RUB   +0.64%
10/12Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'
RE
10/12Oil prices shaky amid worsening demand outlook
RE
10/12Copper today, aluminium tomorrow? LME's Russian dilemma: Andy Home
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Kyiv region hit by air strikes - local officials

10/12/2022 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -A settlement in the region of Ukraine's capital Kyiv was hit by air strikes early on Thursday, the region's governor and his administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Rescuers are already working at the site," the administration said, without providing further details on where in the region the air strikes took place, or how far from Kyiv.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

The Governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on the Telegram messaging app that based on preliminary information the strikes were caused by Iranian-made loitering munitions. These are often known as 'kamikaze drones'.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10/12Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'
RE
10/12Oil prices shaky amid worsening demand outlook
RE
10/12Copper today, aluminium tomorrow? LME's Russian dil..
RE
10/12U.S. vows action against Saudi Arabia for oil cut
RE
10/12Yellen says Russian oil price cap in $60 range would allow Moscow some profit
RE
10/12China to slash winter gas purchases easing Europe's supply pressures
RE
10/12As missiles drop, West plans more arms for Ukraine
RE
10/12Chevron sees LNG growth opportunity in Europe on strong demand- top executive
RE
10/12Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
RE
10/12France accuses Russia of stoking Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish