Kyiv releases video of New Year's Eve prisoner exchange

Reuters could not verify the date the videos were filmed.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 82 Russian soldiers had been released by Ukraine, while Yermak said Russia had handed over 140 Ukrainian service personnel.

Some of the 132 Ukrainian men and eight women who were freed had been wounded or had fought to defend the Black Sea port city of Mariupol and on Snake Island, Yermak said in a message on his Telegram page.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captured soldiers in several rounds of prisoner exchanges in recent months, despite a complete breakdown in broader diplomatic talks between Moscow and Kyiv.