Kyiv releases video of New Year's Eve prisoner exchange

12/31/2022 | 11:46am EST
STORY: Video released by the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian parliament's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, showed people in camouflage and civilian clothing exiting buses in an undisclosed location in Ukraine.

Reuters could not verify the date the videos were filmed.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 82 Russian soldiers had been released by Ukraine, while Yermak said Russia had handed over 140 Ukrainian service personnel.

Some of the 132 Ukrainian men and eight women who were freed had been wounded or had fought to defend the Black Sea port city of Mariupol and on Snake Island, Yermak said in a message on his Telegram page.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captured soldiers in several rounds of prisoner exchanges in recent months, despite a complete breakdown in broader diplomatic talks between Moscow and Kyiv.


10:36aRussia and Ukraine free 200 captured troops in New Year prisoner swap
RE
09:57aPutin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians
RE
06:22aUK's problems won't "go away" in 2023, says Sunak in New Year message
AN
04:07aJapan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
RE
02:26aShareholders at Russia's NLMK vote against dividend payout for 9M-2022
RE
12/30Factbox-Key facts about pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters
RE
12/30Analysis-Citgo may face new upheaval under Venezuela's political changes
RE
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish