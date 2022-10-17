Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts

Fighting was particularly intense this weekend in Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the industrial Donbas, as well as the Kherson province in the south. They constitute three of the four regions Russia said it had annexed last month after holding what it called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Sunday. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

STORY: Reuters was not able to independently verify the claim.