    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:27 2022-10-17 am EDT
62.1500 RUB   +1.64%
03:37aRussian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
RE
02:44aKyiv's central district rocked by blasts
RE
01:04aEU set to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops, provide more arms funding for Kyiv
RE
Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts

10/17/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Russian forces attacked Ukraine's capital on Monday for the second time in a week while Russian and Ukrainian forces battled it out in heavy fighting around two towns in the Donbas region in the east, Ukraine officials said.

Fighting was particularly intense this weekend in Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the industrial Donbas, as well as the Kherson province in the south. They constitute three of the four regions Russia said it had annexed last month after holding what it called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Sunday. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

STORY: Reuters was not able to independently verify the claim.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:03aSchlumberger Russia Reviews 'All Exemption Opportunities' Amid Backlash on Staff Milita..
MT
12:42aOil climbs on China's fuel demand recovery hopes
RE
12:39aCitigroup Aims to Exit Russia by End of Q1 2023
MT
12:35aUk military intelligence - logistical issues faced by russia in…
RE
12:32aWheat bounces off 3-wk low on Black Sea, Australian supply worries
RE
12:29aGazprom CEO Says Russia to Stop Gas Supplies if EU Implements Price Cap
MT
12:25aFitch Confirms Rating of Austria's OMV Amid Alternative Supplies to Russian Gas
MT
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish