Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Kyiv urges West to back Ukraine to 'avert a larger war'

03/14/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba attends a news conference in Antalya

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West on Monday to supply Ukraine with weapons and apply more sanctions on Russia to help prevent other countries being dragged into a wider conflict.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to do more to help it resist the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24. Some Western governments fear that doing so could pull other countries, including NATO member states, into the war.

"To those abroad scared of being 'dragged into WWIII'. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war."

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:21aFTSE deletes Abramovich's Evraz from indexes amid trading crunch
RE
04:19aMeta narrows guidance to prohibit calls for death of a head of state
RE
04:18aSwitzerland Lowers 2022 GDP Growth Projection Amid Higher Inflation, Russia-Ukraine War
MT
04:16aFrench Central Bank Warns of Economic Shock from Ukraine War
MT
04:13aKyiv urges West to back Ukraine to 'avert a larger war'
RE
04:03aEuropean stocks extend gains, Volkswagen jumps on strong results
RE
03:59aLondon Shares to Open Higher on Optimism Over Russia-Ukraine Talks
DJ
03:49aSouth Africa's rand weakens as commodity prices ease
RE
03:48aEXCLUSIVE : World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russia's fertiliser and coal king ..
RE
03:46aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish