  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:37:43 2023-04-07 am EDT
81.4250 RUB   +0.31%
05:34aRussia to work outside grain deal if West maintains 'obstacles', Lavrov says
RE
05:34aLavrov: russia will work outside the grain deal if the west keep…
RE
05:30aWith lavish treatment of Macron, China's Xi woos France to "counter" U.S.
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

LAVROV: WEST WANTS TO CANCEL RUSSIA…

04/07/2023 | 05:15am EDT
LAVROV: WEST WANTS TO CANCEL RUSSIA


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
