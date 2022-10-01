Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:23 2022-09-30 pm EDT
59.0750 RUB   -0.21%
Latvian PM casts his vote in general election

10/01/2022 | 10:53am EDT
STORY: Polls predict that Karins' center-right New Unity party will win the election, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.

"Everything is in the hands of the electorate right now," said Karins in Sigulda, after casting his vote.

"I'm ready to continue being the Prime Minister if that's what the people say," he added.

Raivis Dzintars, the chairman of the National Alliance was also seen casting his vote in Sigulda.

A victory for Karins could widen a growing rift between the Latvian majority and Latvia's Russian-speaking minority over their place in society.

The first Latvian head of government to survive a full four-year term, Karins is benefitting from driving the country's hawkish stance against Russia, its amid widespread national anger over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The campaign has been dominated by questions of national identity and security concerns, while urgent issues including soaring energy costs and high inflation were largely pushed aside.

The social democrat Harmony party, traditionally backed by Latvia's Russian-speaking minority, received 19.8% of votes in the 2018 elections and became the largest opposition party in parliament. However, the latest survey indicates 7.3% support for Harmony.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:27pLatvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RE
12:49pItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
10:55aVideo shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman
RE
10:34aRussia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
RE
10:33aRussia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
RE
08:22aItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
06:08aGreece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows
RE
03:29aGas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
RE
02:53aTurkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish