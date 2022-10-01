Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:23 2022-09-30 pm EDT
59.0750 RUB   -0.21%
01:27pLatvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RE
12:49pItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
10:55aVideo shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Latvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows

10/01/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General election in Sigulda

RIGA (Reuters) -The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins was set to win Saturday's national election, an exit poll showed, after a campaign dominated by security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If confirmed, the result should mean Latvia remains a leading voice alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia in pushing the European Union for a decisive stance against Russia.

But it could widen a rift between the country's Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The first Latvian head of government to survive a full four-year term, Karins, 57, has benefited from his Russia policy, which included restricting the entry of Russian citizens travelling from Russia and Belarus.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Janis Laizans in Riga; Editing by Justyna Pawlak and David Holmes)

By Andrius Sytas


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:27pLatvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RE
12:49pItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
10:55aVideo shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman
RE
10:34aRussia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
RE
10:33aRussia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
RE
08:22aItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
06:08aGreece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows
RE
03:29aGas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
RE
02:53aTurkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish