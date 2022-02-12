Lavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken accused Washington of waging a "propaganda campaign"
about possible Russian aggression, the Russian foreign ministry
said on Saturday.
Russia has built up military forces near Ukraine, fuelling
fears it may invade. Moscow denies such plans.
In a readout of Saturday's phone call with Blinken, Lavrov
also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian
security demands.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Tom Balmforth,
Kirsten Donovan)