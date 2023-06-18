STORY: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the plan was "difficult to realise".

Peskov said Putin had shown interest in the plan, whose 10 points South African President Cyril Ramaphosa laid out in his presentation, and Russia would continue dialogue with the African countries.

Lavrov said they had not brought the Russian leader any message from Zelenskiy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (June 18) gave African leaders seeking to mediate in the conflict in Ukraine a list of reasons why he believed many of their proposals were misguided, pouring cold water on a plan already largely dismissed by Kyiv.

The African leaders were seeking agreement on a series of "confidence-building measures", even as Kyiv last week began a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from the swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine that they occupy.