Lavrov says Russia will take measures on its border if Finland joins NATO

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would be forced to
take unspecified measures on its border if Finland joined the
NATO military alliance.
Finland and Sweden have applied to join the bloc and are
currently in advanced negotiations over their accession.
Lavrov said Finland had long been a model of friendly
relations, but had quickly changed its rhetoric towards Moscow.
He said Russia would therefore have to take "appropriate
measures on our borders," if Finland, which shares a
1,300-kilometre border with Russia, did become a NATO
member.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Andrew Osborn)