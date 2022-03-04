Law firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - London-founded global law firm
Linklaters plans to wind down its operations in Russia and close
its Moscow office following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it
said on Friday.
The firm, which opened its Moscow office in 1992, also said
it will not act for individuals or entities controlled by, or
under the influence of, the Russian state, or connected with the
current Russian regime, wherever they are in the world.
It plans to wind down existing work in accordance with its
legal and professional obligations and will continue to assist
international clients in dealing with the implications of the
current crisis and in unwinding their Russian business
interests.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that major international law
firms with Russia offices, including White & Case, Baker
McKenzie and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, were scrambling to respond
this week as an intensifying sanctions web puts some clients off
limits and threatens their business in Moscow.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Gregorio)