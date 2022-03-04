Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
News 
Summary

Law firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations

03/04/2022 | 03:04pm EST
LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - London-founded global law firm Linklaters plans to wind down its operations in Russia and close its Moscow office following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

The firm, which opened its Moscow office in 1992, also said it will not act for individuals or entities controlled by, or under the influence of, the Russian state, or connected with the current Russian regime, wherever they are in the world.

It plans to wind down existing work in accordance with its legal and professional obligations and will continue to assist international clients in dealing with the implications of the current crisis and in unwinding their Russian business interests.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that major international law firms with Russia offices, including White & Case, Baker McKenzie and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, were scrambling to respond this week as an intensifying sanctions web puts some clients off limits and threatens their business in Moscow.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
