Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian airlines, ending direct flights to Kaliningrad exclave

02/26/2022 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lithuanian PM Simonyte in Kapciamiestis

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania will ban Russian airlines from using its airspace from 2200 GMT on Saturday, the government said, joining other European countries which have taken the same step following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania is the shortest route from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea's eastern coast. The ban would force Russian flights to take a longer detour via the Baltic Sea.

"No flights for aggressor planes in the freedom sky," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte tweeted after a government meeting.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running.

Lithuania's northern neighbour Latvia has also decided to close its airspace for Russian aircraft from midnight to Sunday local time (2200 GMT), the country's foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter.

The third Baltic state, Estonia, is expected to do the same, its minister of economic affairs said on Saturday.

The moves follow similar closures of airspace of the UK, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Romania to Russia's aircraft. Russia has retaliated by banning airlines of these countries from flying on its territory.

An Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Kaliningrad on Saturday used Belarus and Lithuanian airspace, according to Flightradar24 tracking website. A Rossiya airline flight from Kaliningrad to St Petersburg flew over all three Baltic states, the website showed.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Clarke and Clelia Oziel)

By Andrius Sytas


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:06pGerman govt says allies prepared to take further measures should…
RE
05:05pGerman govt says sanctions also target individuals and instituti…
RE
05:05pGerman govt says allies agreed to limit russian central bank abi…
RE
05:04pGerman govt says allies cutting russia out of swift…
RE
04:35pGreece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador
RE
04:24pU.N. Security Council to vote on Houthi arms embargo
RE
04:18pFrom Berlin streets to Sydney, global outpouring of support for Ukraine
RE
04:12pFrom Berlin streets to Sydney, global outpouring of support for Ukraine
RE
02:17pYouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars
RE
01:57pKLM Dutch airline halts flights to Russia for 7 days
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish