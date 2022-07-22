Lithuania lifts ban on rail transport of goods into Russian exclave -agencies

July 22 (Reuters) - The Baltic state of Lithuania has lifted
a ban on the rail transport of sanctioned goods into and out of
the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, Russia's RIA news agency
said on Friday.
The European Union last week said the transit ban only
affected road, not rail, transit, and Lithuania should therefore
allow Russia to ship concrete, wood and alcohol across EU
territory to the exclave.
Lithuania had stopped Russia from sending sanctioned goods
via rail to Kaliningrad in June, triggering an outcry from
Moscow and a promise of swift retaliation.
RIA cited Mantas Dubauskas, spokesman for the state railway
company, as saying it had informed customers they could ship
goods once again.
"It is possible that some goods will be transported today,"
RIA quoted him as telling Lithuanian television.
Separately, Tass news agency cited a Kaliningrad government
official as saying 60 wagons of cement would soon be shipped
into the exclave.
Kaliningrad is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania and
cut off from the rest of Russia. Russian officials said the ban
could have affected up to half of all cargo shipments to
Kaliningrad, though Lithuania said only around 15% would be hit.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)