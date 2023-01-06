Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:15 2023-01-06 am EST
71.9750 RUB   -0.25%
Lukashenko visits Russian troops stationed in Belarus

01/06/2023 | 04:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States

(Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited a military base where Russian troops are stationed, the defence ministry said on Friday.

During the meeting, Lukashenko and an unnamed representative from the Russian army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said.

"At this stage, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended," the representative said.

Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said on Thursday that it will receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military co-operation, fuelling fears it could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north.

Minsk has said it will not enter the war in Ukraine, but Russia used Belarus as a launch pad for its Feb. 24 invasion and continues to use Belarusian airspace for drone and missile strikes, Kyiv says.

(Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:21aLukashenko visits Russian troops stationed in Belarus
RE
04:02aWorld food prices hit record high in 2022 despite December fall
RE
03:43aRussia Seeks Bigger Contribution From Commodity Producers, State Companies As Ukraine W..
MT
03:11aRussian rouble advances vs dollar, euro in light holiday trade
RE
03:05aIndia's April-December finished steel exports drop 54% y/y -data
RE
02:57aTake Five: Welcome to 2023
RE
02:12aChina Energy places order to import Australian coal, sources say
RE
12:33aAustralia set for record 42 mln T wheat crop as harvest wraps up -traders
RE
12:32aMarketmind: Relentless
RE
12:28aJapan, UK to sign reciprocal access agreement for military officers -Yomiuri
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish