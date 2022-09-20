Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:41 2022-09-20 pm EDT
61.2500 RUB   +1.97%
Macron calls Ukraine referendums 'cynical' and 'a parody'

09/20/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Referendums planned in Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions on joining Russia will not be recognized by the international community, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as he called the plans "cynical" and "a parody."

"If the Donbas referendum idea wasn't so tragic it would be funny," he told reporters.

Speaking in New York, Macron said the referendum proposals for eastern Ukraine were an additional provocation following Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

"I think what was announced by Russia is a parody," Macon said. "This is cynicism, and obviously it won't be recognized by the international community."

Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move which Kyiv dismissed as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after resounding losses on the battlefield.

(Reporting by John Irish; writing by GV De Clercq; editing by Tassilo Hummel,; Mark Heinrich and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
