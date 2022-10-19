Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:06 2022-10-19 am EDT
61.5500 RUB   +1.74%
07:23aIndia to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
RE
07:07aMadagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation
RE
07:05aRussia says it has launched new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation

10/19/2022 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar's president has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the United Nations to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially-occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president's office said.

Last Wednesday, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of the four regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognise the move.

Of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in support of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Two senior officials at President Andriy Rajoelina's office told Reuters minister Richard Randriamandrato was sacked for being one of those who voted in support.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year has put many African countries in an awkward diplomatic position. Many have a complicated history of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union as well as important economic ties to Russia.

They have largely avoided taking sides over the war, frustrating some Western nations.

Until last week, Madagascar always abstained during the various votes on resolutions related to the crisis in Ukraine. The government spoke of neutrality and non-alignment on the subject.

Randriamandrato declined to comment.

Eighteen of the 35 countries to abstain on last week's vote were African. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:23aIndia to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
RE
07:07aMadagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation
RE
07:05aRussia says it has launched new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
RE
07:00aING Says Canada's Inflation on Wednesday to Stir Rate Expectations; Comments on The Can..
MT
06:55aRussians are Dubai's top non-resident property buyers in Q3 - report
RE
06:53aMadagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation
RE
06:49aRussia plans grain export quota at 25.5 mln T for Feb 15-June 30
RE
06:14aTwo villages relish partial power as Ukraine faces blackouts
RE
06:14aDutch government to spend billions on military procurement
RE
06:13a'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish