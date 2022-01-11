Mali debt sale cancelled because of sanctions over election delay

(Adds Russian ambassador's comments at United Nations)
ABIDJAN/BAMAKO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mali will not be able to
complete a 30 billion CFA franc ($52 million) sale of T-bills
this week because of sanctions imposed by its neighbours,
regional financial officials said.
West Africa's main political bloc and its monetary union
announced the sanctions on Sunday over the interim authorities'
failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed after
a 2020 military coup.
The sanctions, imposed by the Economic Community of West
African States (ECOWAS) and the regional monetary union UEMOA,
include the suspension of financial transactions, the closing of
land and air borders and the freezing of Mali's assets in
central and commercial banks.
Mali, which raised more than $2 billion last year on the
regional debt market, was scheduled to sell the T-bills on
Wednesday, according to the website of Abidjan-based regional
debt-planning agency UMOA-Titres.
"The Malian government will not be able to raise funds to
finance its budget or finance certain important projects after
the note that we received from UEMOA," an UMOA-Titres official
told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We are not going to
approve any request."
An official with West Africa's BCEAO central bank also said
the sale would not happen and said the freezing of transfers
from the BCEAO could lead to a liquidity shortage in Mali.
Mali's government was not immediately available to comment.
The sanctions were imposed after Mali's government proposed
to extend its rule until December 2025 - nearly four years
longer than originally agreed.
Interim President Assimi Goita, who led the coup against
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020, said on Monday that Mali
could withstand sanctions but that he was open to negotiations
with neighbours.
Malian political parties opposed to the interim government
said they regretted the sanctions but placed the blame at the
feet of the authorities, who they urged to "opt for the path of
seeking consensus and unity".
Western powers, led by former colonial power France, which
has thousands of troop in Mali to fight jihadists linked to al
Qaeda and Islamic State, have backed the sanctions.
But the transitional authorities received support on Tuesday
from Russia, which has deployed soldiers to Mali. Western
countries say a large number of Russian mercenaries have also
arrived in Mali, a claim Mali's government denies and Russia has
not directly addressed.
"The imposition of sanctions against the already difficult
circumstances faced by the country will considerably worsen the
situation in the country and for the population," Russian
ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a meeting of the U.N. Security
Council.
($1 = 574.7500 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, additional reporting by
Tiemoko Diallo and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Aaron Ross;
Editing by Edward McAllister and Alison Williams)