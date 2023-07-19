Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after a surge in agricultural products set off by Russia's attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, and the collapse of a grain export deal.

Wheat futures rallied by more than 8% after Russia bombed the key port of Odessa. For months, grain exports crossing the Black Sea were given safe passage by both sides in the conflict.

Hog futures rose to their highest in almost a year amid skepticism about U.S. supplies.

Rio Tinto expects full-year iron-ore shipments from its Australian mining operations to be in the upper half of company guidance, but cut production estimates for several other commodities it produces, including alumina and refined copper.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-23 1714ET