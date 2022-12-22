Mediterranean Gas says non-binding interest for planned FSRU topped capacity

After Russia curbed gas supplies to Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Greece has emerged as a major transit route for imported liquefied gas in southern Europe, with its sole liquefied gas terminal off Athens ramping up exports to Bulgaria.

Mediterranean Gas wants to build an FSRU off the port of Volos - one of a few planned in Greece for the coming years - which will have an annual regasification capacity of 5.2 billion cubic metres.

It had invited LNG producers, traders, large-scale consumers, industrial users and marine and shipping companies to submit non-binding interest in booking capacity by Dec. 19.

Greek and foreign companies have expressed interest to book quantities for a period of up to 25 years, Mediterranean gas said, adding that demand for additional storage in the terminal was also "particularly high".

It didn't say how much capacity the companies wanted to book at the Volos facility, which aims to carry gas to North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, Italy and the rest of Europe.

Mediterranean Gas is targeting commercial operation of the FSRU in the first quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)