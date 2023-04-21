Basis Points An economic index measuring U.S. business cycles fell again in March, pointing to a coming downturn in economic activity. The Conference Board said Thursday its Leading Economic Index decreased 1.2% to 108.4 in March after declining by a revised 0.5% in February, the lowest level since November 2020 and its 12th consecutive monthly drop. The last time the series was in negative territory for so long was from 2007 to 2009. (Dow Jones Newswires) Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area extended its contraction for the eighth consecutive month in April, indicating regional manufacturing is weakening further amid the pressures of rising interest rates and high inflation. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index for current general activity decreased from minus 23.2 in March to minus 31.3 this month. The reading is the lowest since May 2020 and considerably lower than the minus 19.9 expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. (DJN). Japan's overall consumer prices rose at 3.2% from a year earlier in March, slightly slower than the 3.3% increase in February, government data showed Friday. (DJN) South Korea's economy is expected to have grown 0.3% in 1Q from the previous quarter, avoiding technical recession. A WSJ poll of 13 economists indicates that GDP may have expanded on a likely pickup in consumer spending after a 0.4% on-quarter contraction in 4Q. (DJN) Consumer confidence in the eurozone improved in April, resuming its recovery after March's decline, suggesting cooling inflation could be easing the squeeze on spending, despite the pressure of rising interest rates. The European Commission consumer confidence measure stood at minus 17.5 compared with a revised minus 19.1 in March, the highest since February 2022 before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a minus 18.5 reading. Business activity in the eurozone continued its momentum in April, coming in better than expected as demand improved and inflation eased, data from a purchasing managers survey showed Friday. (DJN) The U.K. economy expanded in April at its fastest pace in a year driven by a strong performance in the services sector, suggesting that the country's economy started the second quarter on a stronger footing, data from a purchasing managers survey showed Friday. (DJN) Feedback Loop

