  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:15 2022-12-05 am EST
62.5970 RUB   +1.78%
11:23aRBC Capital Markets Says It is too Early to Estimate the Impact of Sanctions, Price Cap, on Russian Oil Exports
MT
11:18aMissile fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border - local media
RE
10:37aWar crimes Prosecutor: ICC should prosecute aggression, can try heads of state
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

Missile fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border - local media

12/05/2022 | 11:18am EST
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovan police on Monday found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying.

Moldovan authorities did not immediately comment publicly on the incident, which was reported after Russia carried out a new wave of missile strikes on Ukraine.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko, responding to media reports about the incident, repeated calls for Kyiv to receive more missile defence systems from its allies.

"This once again proves that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighbouring countries," he said in a statement.

Russia did not immediately comment on the reports.

Missile debris also landed in a northern Moldovan village after Ukrainian air defences intercepted a Russian missile during a previous wave of attacks on Oct. 31, Moldova's interior ministry said at the time.

(Reporting by Alexandar Tanas, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
