Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/07 02:38:11 pm EDT
77.5000 RUB   -5.62%
03:09pMoldova parliament bans pro-Russian ribbon despite opposition walk-out
RE
02:50pRussian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
RE
02:49pRussian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Moldova parliament bans pro-Russian ribbon despite opposition walk-out

04/07/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cadets of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic military school hold a 300-meter St. George ribbon during the celebration of Saint George's Ribbon Day in Donetsk

(Reuters) - Moldova's parliament voted on Thursday to outlaw the ribbon of St George, a black and orange military symbol of Russian patriotism, in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Under the new law, anyone who makes, wears or displays the striped ribbon faces a fine of at least 900 lei ($49) or 69 hours of community service.

Lawmakers from pro-Western Moldovan President Maia Sandu's PAS party approved the law despite a boycott by opposition parties, mainly made up of socialists and communists who favour closer ties with Russia rather than with the European Union.

The ribbon was first introduced as an honour by Catherine the Great, but it has gained particular significance in the Russian-speaking world since separatists in eastern Ukraine adopted it as a symbol of their support for Russia in 2014.

"This ribbon has begun to symbolise the horrors committed against innocent people. The aggressor's soldiers wear this ribbon when they kill civilians," said PAS lawmaker Dumitru Alaiba.

Russia has repeatedly denied its troops have targeted civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 to carry out what it calls a "special military operation."

Socialist party lawmaker Bogdan Tirdea said the new law "deals a heavy blow to Moldovan-Russian relations, effectively recognising Russia as the aggressor."

In early March, Sandu signed a formal application for Moldova to join the European Union, hastening its planned pro-Western course in the wake of the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

($1 = 4.5370 lei)

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Alexander Tanas


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:09pMoldova parliament bans pro-Russian ribbon despite opposition walk-out
RE
02:50pRussian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
RE
02:49pRussian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
RE
02:32pGermany's response to Ukraine insufficient, nearly half of Germans say - survey
RE
02:23pVideo appears to show Ukrainian forces killing Russian captive
RE
02:21pVideo appears to show Ukrainian forces killing Russian captive
RE
02:17pShelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one person, wounds 14, says governor
RE
01:59pGermany's response to Ukraine insufficient, nearly half of Germans say - survey
RE
01:51pU.S. Treasury's Adeyemo lays out plan to starve Russia's 'war machine'
RE
01:49pKremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral