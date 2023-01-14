Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:40:55 2023-01-14 am EST
68.9000 RUB   +1.32%
05:56pMoldova says missile debris found in north of the country
RE
03:02pBiden documents bungle seen as political black eye before 2024 launch
RE
01:00pUkraine's Zelenskiy appeals for more Western weapons after Russia attack
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Moldova says missile debris found in north of the country

01/14/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French President Macron meets Moldova's President Sandu in Paris

CHISINAU (Reuters) - The president of Moldova, Ukraine's western neighbour, denounced a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian targets on Saturday after missile debris was found just inside the small former Soviet state's border.

"Russia's brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again. Moldovan border police found rocket fragments near Larga village in northern Moldova," President Maia Sandu tweeted.

"We strongly condemn today's intensified attacks of Russia and stand with those who lost loved ones in Dnipro across Ukraine. Peace must prevail."

At least 12 people died when a missile hit an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Moldova's interior ministry earlier said missile debris had been found in the north of the country.

Russia did not immediately comment on the report.

Similar incidents in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, have occurred twice before, including in December when police found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita decried the violation of Moldovan airspace and said in a statement: "There is no political, historical or moral justification for the killing of peaceful residents and attacks on infrastructure."

The pro-Western Sandu was elected in 2020 and her government has since received considerable financial support from the European Union. This week the delivery of German armoured vehicles for the country's armed forces was announced.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Editing by David Holmes, Ron Popeski and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:56pMoldova says missile debris found in north of the country
RE
03:02pBiden documents bungle seen as political black eye before 2024 launch
RE
01:00pUkraine's Zelenskiy appeals for more Western weapons after Russia attack
RE
12:39pUkraine forces retain control of Soledar despite Russian claims, governor says
RE
11:51aKishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion
RE
11:50aSyrian foreign minister: No normal ties with Turkey without end ..
RE
10:07aMoldova says missile debris found in north of the country
RE
08:49aErdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids
RE
08:02aFormer NATO general, ex-prime minister seen leading Czech presidential election
RE
05:33aRussian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish