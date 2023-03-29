Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:55:24 2023-03-29 am EDT
77.0750 RUB   +0.66%
06:58aMoldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end
RE
06:53aKremlin says it is not Russia's place to advise China's Xi on whether to go to Ukraine
RE
06:47aRussia's Rosneft signs deal to boost oil supplies to India
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end

03/29/2023 | 06:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Moldova is hoping for a sign by the end of the year at least that EU accession talks can begin as the former Soviet republic races to implement reforms proposed by Brussels, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told Reuters.

Reforming the "extremely corrupt" justice system was a top priority, Popescu said, since half the European Commission's recommendations for Moldova focused on this sector.

The nation of 2.5 million has been hit hard by the fallout from the war in neighbouring Ukraine that has sent inflation soaring to more than 20% and caused power cuts after Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Moldova says it is also facing Russian attempts to destabilize it, allegations Moscow denies.

"The accession to the European Union of countries like Moldova and Ukraine is the best and the only way to make sure that our part of Europe returns back to a situation of peace," Popescu said during a visit to Berlin.

Also vital for stability in Moldova were infrastructure projects like an electricity interconnector linking its power grid directly with neighbouring EU member Romania, bypassing Ukraine, that would diversify and therefore ensure a more secure power supply.

Popescu said international political and economic support for such projects existed but procedures to implement them were too sluggish. The deadline for the interconnector, being partly financed with EU funds, is 2026.

"Peacetime procedures need to be reassessed because we are not living in peacetime. Europe is affected by a large scale war - the biggest since World War Two," he said. "We cannot be applying the same speed and same procedures."

Popescu said this was one of the main issues he discussed with German government officials.

"We urgently need an electricity interconnection with Romania, so for us, whether the procedure lasts 1 or 5 years is not theoretical," he said, noting his country was also waiting on responses on building a second one.

Separately, Popescu said the fact the European Political Community was holding its second ever summit in Moldova in June was a strong sign of support.

The initiative, a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, was founded after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, bringing together on an equal footing the EU's 27 member states and 17 other European countries.

"It's a clear sign to Moldovan society but also to the region at large that Moldova matters, that Moldova is not alone," he said, noting it was too early yet to say what concrete initiatives could be agreed.

Still, Moldova hoped to accelerate European integration measures and ensure it could benefit from initiatives EU citizens maybe took for granted, like free mobile roaming and the Erasmus student exchange programme, he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alexander Ratz; Additional Reporting by Dan Peleschuk in Kyiv and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Giles Elgood)

By Sarah Marsh and Alexander Ratz


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:58aMoldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end
RE
06:53aKremlin says it is not Russia's place to advise China's Xi on whether to go to Ukraine
RE
06:47aRussia's Rosneft signs deal to boost oil supplies to India
RE
06:37aUkrainian Orthodox worshippers gather in Kyiv monastery as eviction looms
RE
06:18aJapan's Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election
RE
06:14aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investor Mood -2-
DJ
06:12aEarly 2024 salvos foreshadow unpredictable Trump vs DeSantis ..
RE
06:10aMib glimpses 26,000 points; MPS and BPM do well
AN
05:56aFactbox-EU keeps on doing business with Russia despite sanctions
RE
05:54aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Continues to -2-
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer