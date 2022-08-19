Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:43 2022-08-19 pm EDT
58.2500 RUB   -0.85%
12:15aJapan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
RE
08/19Russia is China's top oil supplier for 3rd mth in July- customs data
RE
08/19China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Montenegro's parliament passes no-confidence motion on cabinet

08/19/2022 | 10:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Montenegro's parliament votes on a no-confidence motion for the government

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliament passed a no-confidence motion on the cabinet of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic on Saturday, proposed by 36 deputies to protest the signing of a long-disputed deal regulating ties with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church.

It was the year's second no-confidence motion, following February's collapse of the cabinet of prime minister Zdravko Krivokapic, who was backed by the Serbian Orthodox Church.

"I am very proud of everything we have done in 100 days," Abazovic said after the vote. "We will be remembered as the government that lasted the shortest but which made the most difficult decisions."

President Milo Djukanovic will now have to nominate a new prime minister-designate to form a new government of the NATO member nation that aspires to join the European Union. There is also the chance of a snap election.

Politics in the Adriatic country of just 625,000 people has long been marked by divisions between those who identify as Montenegrins and pro-Russia Serbs who opposed Montenegro's independence from a former state union with Serbia.

After a day-long debate, the no-confidence motion, jointly proposed by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic and some parties of the ruling coalition, received backing of 50 of parliament's 81 deputies.

Abazovic signed the church deal this month despite criticism from rights groups and pro-Western political parties which said it gave the church too much power compared to other religious communities.

He insisted the pact would resolve a long-standing domestic problem and help heal rifts between pro-European Union parties and those backing stronger ties with Serbia and Russia.

Criminal groups sponsoring some political parties were behind the no-confidence motion in order to prevent his government's anti-graft campaign, Abazovic said on Friday.

"This country will be ruled either by criminals or by citizens," he said after the vote. "And I'm sorry ... that organised crime in Montenegro still uses its tentacles to regulate political relations."

(Reporting by Stevo Vasiljevic; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:15aJapan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
RE
08/19Russia is China's top oil supplier for 3rd mth in July- customs data
RE
08/19China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
RE
08/19Montenegro's parliament passes no-confidence motion on cabinet
RE
08/19Ukrainian soldier, on leave, reflects on horrors of war
RE
08/19Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
RE
08/19Reuters-schedule/…
RE
08/19Derivatives committee to hold Russia CDS auction in September -statement
RE
08/19Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, says Britain
RE
08/19Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi venture suspends plans to resume Russian flights
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish