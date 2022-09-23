More than 1 million Ukrainians may have been deported, U.S. envoy says

"We urge the commissioners to continue to examine the growing evidence of Russia's filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances," U.S. Ambassador Michele Taylor told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, referring to a commission of inquiry into Ukraine.

"Numerous sources indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and/or forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens," she said.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied intentionally targeting civilians.

