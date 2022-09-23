Advanced search
More than 1 million Ukrainians may have been deported, U.S. envoy says

09/23/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.S. envoy said that Russia may have forcibly deported between 900,000-1.6 million Ukrainians, citing unnamed sources, and urged a U.N.-mandated commission of inquiry to investigate.

"We urge the commissioners to continue to examine the growing evidence of Russia's filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances," U.S. Ambassador Michele Taylor told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, referring to a commission of inquiry into Ukraine.

"Numerous sources indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and/or forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens," she said.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied intentionally targeting civilians.

(This story adds dropped word "or" in quote and recasts lead to reflect that).

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More)


