Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax

12/25/2021 | 03:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Satellite images show Russian military deployments in Crimea and western Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military.

Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban.

Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine had fuelled fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack.

Russia denies any such plans, saying it needs pledges from the West - including a promise from NATO not to expand the alliance eastward towards Russian borders - because its own security is threatened by Ukraine's growing ties with the Western alliance.

Moscow also says that it can deploy its troops on its territory as it sees fit.

Estimates for the number of Russian troops recently moved closer to Ukraine vary from 60,000 to 90,000, with one U.S. intelligence document suggesting that number could be ramped up as high as 175,000.

"A stage of combat coordination of divisions, combat crews, squads at motorized units... has been completed. More than 10,000 military servicemen... will march to their permanent deployment from the territory of the combined arms' area of drills," Interfax quoted the army as saying.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:38aMali denies deployment of Russian mercenaries, says only 'trainers' present
RE
12/24Russian court fines Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms
RE
12/24Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 billion roubles
RE
12/24European Gas Extends Slump With More LNG Heading To Region
MT
12/24Russia conducts test launch of hypersonic missile -Interfax
RE
12/24Putin says Nord Stream 2 launch would lower gas prices in Europe
RE
12/24COMMODITIES BRIEF : TTF Nat Gas F Jan 22 Down 21% at 28.279, says BNN TV, Which Is Chartin..
MT
12/24Putin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
12/24Sberbank's Global Trade Finance Deals Jump 60% In FY21
MT
12/24Turkish lira eyes best week on record as holidays subdue trading
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral