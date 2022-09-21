Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:32 2022-09-21 am EDT
60.5750 RUB   -1.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

More than 100 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group

09/21/2022 | 11:30am EDT
People gather at a tram stop in Saint Petersburg

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 109 people were detained across Russia at protests against mobilisation on Wednesday, a rights group said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two.

The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in at least 15 different cities. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia's anti-protest laws.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
