  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:21 2022-09-23 pm EDT
56.8700 RUB   -5.05%
12:54pPressing priority in Ukraine is to facilitate peace talks, China says
RE
12:26pMore than 730 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group
RE
11:39aGermany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

More than 730 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group

09/24/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
Russian police officers detain a person during a rally in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 730 people were detained across Russia at protests against a mobilisation order on Saturday, a rights group said, three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two for the conflict in Ukraine.

The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 different cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia.

Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.

"Do you want to be like me?" read a placard held by a woman in a wheelchair at a rally in Moscow.

Footage from the same protest showed Russian officers carrying men and leading women to police vans.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
