More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - U.N

The new toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally of 7,199 killed since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. report said. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

The U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be "considerably higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

