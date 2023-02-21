Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:48:19 2023-02-21 am EST
74.2000 RUB   +1.63%
Putin's address to Russia's parliament
RE
Adeyemo: u.s. to tell chinese firms, financial institutions they…
RE
U.S., allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion -Treasury's Adeyemo
RE
More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - U.N

02/21/2023 | 04:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: United Nations in New York City

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than 8,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, the U.N. Human Rights Office said on Tuesday.

The new toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally of 7,199 killed since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. report said. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

The U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be "considerably higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral