Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan. 12 - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russia has received a NATO
proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on Jan.
12 and is considering it, TASS news agency quoted the Foreign
Ministry as saying on Sunday.
Russia, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup
near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security
proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise NATO would
give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine
.
"We have already received this (NATO) offer, and we are
considering it," TASS quoted the foreign ministry as saying.
The United States and Ukraine say Russia may be preparing an
invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour. Russia denies that and says
it is Ukraine's growing relationship with NATO that has caused
the standoff to escalate. It has compared it to the 1962 Cuban
missile crisis, when the world came to the brink of nuclear war.
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia wanted to
avoid conflict but needed an "immediate" response from the
United States and its allies to its demands for security
guarantees. Moscow has said it expects talks with U.S. officials
on the subject to start in January in Geneva.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said some of
Russia's security proposals are obviously unacceptable, but that
Washington will respond with more concrete ideas on the format
of any talks.
The Kremlin's demands contain elements - such as an
effective Russian veto on future NATO membership for Ukraine -
that the West has already ruled out.
Others would imply the removal of U.S. nuclear weapons from
Europe and the withdrawal of multinational NATO battalions from
Poland and from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania that were once in the Soviet Union.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov
Editing by Mark Heinrich)