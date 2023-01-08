Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia's bombing of regions in eastern
Ukraine killed at least two people overnight, local officials
said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas
ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a
victory over its neighbour.
President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire along
the line of contact from Friday at midday to observe Russia and
Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday.
Ukraine rejected the truce, and the general staff of
Ukraine's armed forces said Russian troops had shelled dozens of
positions and settlements along the front line on Saturday.
A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of
Kharkiv as a result of Russia's shelling overnight, Oleh
Synehubov, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram
messaging app. The news came minutes after midnight in Moscow.
One person was killed in another attack overnight on Soledar in
the eastern Donetsk region, local officials said.
Reuters could not immediately verify this.
Most Ukrainian Orthodox Christians have traditionally
celebrated Christmas on Jan. 7, as have Orthodox Christians in
Russia. But this year, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the
country's largest, allowed also for a Dec. 25 celebration.
Still, many observed the holiday on Saturday, flocking into
churches and cathedrals.
The Kremlin said Moscow will press ahead with what it calls
a "special military operation" in Ukraine, an invasion that it
launched on Feb. 24 and that Kyiv and its Western allies call an
unprovoked aggression to grab land.
"The tasks set by the president (Putin) for the special
military operation will still be fulfilled," the Russian state
TASS agency quoted Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei
Kiriyenko, as saying.
"And there definitely will be a victory."
The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions
of Ukrainians.
Ukrainian officials reported blasts in regions that make up
the broader Donbas region - the war's frontline where fighting
has been raging for months.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk, said that there were
nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on
the battered city of Kramatorsk.
Blasts were also heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the
administrative centre of the Zaporizhzhia region, a local
official said, without giving any immediate report on damage or
casualties.
Shellfire echoed on Saturday around the near-deserted
streets of Bakhmut, an eastern city that is currently the focus
of the most intense fighting.
Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, said
on TV there was heavy fighting in the region and Russian forces
had deployed their most combat-ready units and heavy equipment
to the city of Kriminna that they occupy, which he said meant
the Russians were slowly retreating in the region.
With nighttime temperatures dipping to minus 15-17 Celsius
degrees (5 to 1 Fahrenheit), fighting activity would soon
increase as hard frosts mean it is easier to move heavy
equipment, Haidai added.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on
Wednesday that Russia is planning a major new offensive. The
Pentagon said on Friday that Putin's aim of seizing Ukrainian
territory has not changed, even if his military continues to
suffer blows.
There has been growing concerns that Belarus - a staunch
backer of Moscow - could be used as a staging post to attack
Ukraine from the north after increasing military activity in the
country and fresh transfer of Russian troops there.
Unofficial Telegram channels monitoring military activity in
Belarus reported late on Saturday that some 1,400-1,600 Russian
troops arrived from Russia into the northeastern city of Vitebsk
in Belarus over the past two days.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the
information.
