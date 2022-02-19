Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia

02/19/2022 | 06:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A border guard walks with a dog at the Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoint in the Rostov region

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Investigative Committee opened an investigation on Saturday into Russian media reports that a Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia's region of Rostov about 1 km from the border, the law enforcement agency said on its website.

Reports of the incident were carried earlier by Russia's RIA and TASS news agency who cited an unnamed law enforcement source.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:59aUkraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations
RE
08:54aLavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability
RE
08:17aUkraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says
RE
08:06aGermany's Ottobock to wait until September to list amid choppy markets - sources
RE
07:42aSecond exploded shell found in Russia near Ukraine border, Russian media reports say
RE
07:32aHarris warns Russia of financial costs if it invades Ukraine
RE
07:18aRussia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills
RE
07:17aKremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue - Germany's Scholz
RE
06:42aRUSSIA'S THINKING 'MAY COST IT A PRO : von der Leyen
RE
06:34aMoscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish